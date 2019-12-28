‘CPM allies asked to stay away from TP Chandrasekharan commemoration’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state CPM has instructed party workers to keep off the commemoration of Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) founder TP Chandrasekharan, slain by CPM workers in May 2012, according to RMPI state secretary N Venu. “It was a collective decision of the LDF taken at the behest of the CPM to boycott TP commemoration as well as the inauguration of TP Chandrasekharan Bhavan at Orkkatteri near Vadakara on January 2. Following the CPM directive, the CPI, JD(S) and Veerendra Kumar’s Loktantric Janata Dal (LJD) will stay away from the function,” said Venu.

According to Venu, his party had invited all the political parties except the BJP and the CPM to the function. “CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, who had earlier agreed to attend the function, now says he won’t be able to make it. On enquiring, we came to know that the LDF meeting had issued such a directive to its leaders. The same is the case with local MLA, C K Nanu of the Janata Dal(S). Nanu told us the LDF meeting had decided against attending the commemoration,” he said. The CPM doesn’t want the memory of TP to be enshrined in the hearts of people through the TP Bhavan, Venu said.

KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, Oommen Chandy and Shibu Baby John have confirmed their participation, he added. Mangat Ram Pasla, national general secretary, RMPI, will open the TP Bhavan at 10am, with Oommen Chandy inaugurating the commemoration at 4pm. The three-storey TP Bhavan will function as academic centre, library, reading room and charitable trust.

Kanam replies

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran dismissed RMPI state secretary N Venu’s allegation. “I have conveyed my inconvenience in attending the function due to another scheduled programme on the same day. I have not committed to the RMPI programme. There is no room for misunderstanding,” Kanam clarified.