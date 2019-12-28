Defence India Startup Challenge unveiled

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Startups should contribute significantly to nation-building and thereby better the lives of fellow citizens. Innovative startups are the symbol of a developed society. Education is the foundation of an advanced nation,” said Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni, chief of staff, Southern Naval Command. He was speaking after unveiling the third edition of the Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC), organised by iDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) of Defence Innovation Organization (DIO) and Maker Village, at Kerala Technology Innovation Zone, Kalamassery.

He said Maker Village has world-class facilities and is at par with other such international organisations. “Wars have always been won by countries with a technical edge. Our terms with other nations can change anytime if a conflict occurs. So it is always better to depend on ourselves.

We have some bright young minds who can develop the best technology for the armed forces. A programme like iDEX can immensely benefit the nation, apart from boosting employment opportunities,” said Nadkarni.