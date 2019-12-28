Do you want to make India an open jail: Ex-judge to Centre amid CAA row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Backing the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), former Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru on Friday asked the Centre whether it wanted to make the country an open jail.

“The protests have turned into a 20-20 match between the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo and people of the country. BJP and RSS are dividing the country on religious lines. Though the Prime Minister has denied the existence of detention camps, there have been media reports about a multi-storey detention camp being constructed on a football ground-like area in Assam,” K Chandru said after inaugurating the 13th National Conference of All India Lawyers Union (AILU) here.

Taking strong exception to the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya case, K Chandru said though the case was of title dispute that had to be decided based on documents, the apex court chose to issue a verdict on grounds of faith.

“The judgment showed that faith, not title deeds or documents, is enough to take a decision,” he said. He also took exception to the apex court’s refusal to review the Ayodhya judgment while choosing to leave open the question of review on Sabarimala judgment.“Socialism has been included in our Preamble and courts should have a socialistic approach in adjudicating matters,” said K Chandru, who slammed the Centre for amending labour laws.