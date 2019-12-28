Fight within Twenty20, over to no-confidence vote  

Home States Kerala

Published: 28th December 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fissures  in Twenty20, which created history by becoming the first non-political organisation to rule a panchayat in the state, have come to the fore as 14 members of the Kizhakambalam panchayat council have moved a no-confidence motion against the incumbent president.With the panchayat set to consider the no-confidence motion on January 3, the 14 members of Twenty20 have approached the Kerala High Court seeking police protection to attend the meeting.

Twenty20 was launched aiming to utilise the Kitex Group’s corporate social responsibility fund for the development of the panchayat. In 2015, it contested the local body elections in Kizhakkambalam panchayat and created history by winning 17 of the 19 seats and two of the three block panchayat seats with a 69 per cent vote share.

Panchayat president K V Jacob said he is ready to face the consequences and is planning to submit his resignation before the meeting. According to him, there was neither freedom of expression nor unity in Twenty20.“A panchayat council, elected by the people, should proceed as per law and guidelines. But this is not possible in the present situation as the panchayat functions as a corporate system,” said Jacob.

The Food Security Market, which sold food items and other essentials at a 50 per cent subsidised rate, was closed several months ago, he added. The opposition which had two members — Abdul Rahiman (SDPI) and P H Anoop (Congress) — in the beginning, increased its strength to four after George and Lalu Varghese, who were elected under the banner of Twenty20, shifted allegiance.

The no-confidence motion signed by Jincy Aji and 13 other members of Twenty20 stated Jacob has failed to implement the annual projects in time. The president is a total failure in coordinating the panchayat’s day-to-day affairs and lacks leadership qualities. The members have lost faith in him, said the resolution. 

A sense of fear in the minds of members

The petition stated: “Now a sense of fear has risen in the minds of the members that their life is in danger and that they’ll be attacked anytime. The members fear they won’t be allowed to participate in the discussion on the no-confidence motion. Hence, they’ve sought police protection.”They submitted the president has colluded with the opposition and openly declared the meeting to discuss the no-confidence motion will not be allowed and they will not be permitted to vote against him. 

Kerala State Election Commission submitted before the court that since law-and-order situation cannot be ruled out and the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act mandates that a meeting for considering the motion of no confidence shall not be adjourned except for reasons beyond human control, the Commission has requested the Pattimattam CI to provide police protection. The court on Friday issued notice to the Kunnathunad police and Ernakulam district collector. 

When Twenty20 made history in Kizhakkambalam
Twenty20 is a non-profit organisation based at Kizhakkambalam near Kochi. Its prime objective is to make Kizhakkambalam the best grama panchayat in India by 2020. Through people’s mandate, Twenty20 made the little town the first corporate-ruled panchayat in the state.

