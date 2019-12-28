Home States Kerala

Keralites bought liquor worth Rs 61.11 crore on Christmas eve; Nedumbassery leads the race

The state sold liquor worth a whopping Rs 61.11 crore on Christmas eve through Beverages Corporation (Bevco) and Consumerfed outlets.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state sold liquor worth a whopping Rs 61.11 crore on Christmas eve through Beverages Corporation (Bevco) and Consumerfed outlets.

However, the sale on Christmas day, through BEVCO alone, showed a drop of 0.5 per cent compared to last year. BEVCO registered a sale of Rs 40.39 crore on Christmas day.

Last year, it was Rs 40.60 crore. 

Bevco outlets

On Tuesday alone, the total sale registered through Bevco outlets was Rs 51.65 crore. Last year, it was Rs 47.54 crore. This implies a nine per cent increase in liquor sale.

The Bevco outlet in Nedumbassery in Ernakulam recorded the highest sale in the state with Rs 63.28 lakh.

Last year, the outlet registered Rs 51.30 lakh. Irinjalakuda in Thrissur recorded the second-highest sale in the state with Rs 53.74 lakh. Last year, it was Rs 51.23 lakh. At present, a total of 270 BEVCO outlets are functioning across the state. 

Consumerfed outlets

Meanwhile, Consumerfed outlets on Tuesday registered sales worth Rs 9.46 crore. Last year, it was Rs 8.26 crore, recording an increase of 15 per cent this year.

The highest sale was registered at the Kodungallur outlet with Rs 56 lakh.

Last year, it was Rs 44 lakh. The second-highest sale was recorded in Alappuzha with Rs 55 lakh, while the outlet registered a sale of Rs 35 lakh last year.

At present, Consumerfed has 36 outlets and three beer parlours across the state.

The beer parlour which registered the highest sale is the outlet at Statue Junction in Thiruvananthapuram with Rs 10 lakh.

The Kovalam outlet in Thiruvananthapuram and Kaloor outlet in Kochi registered the second and third highest sale in the state respectively.  

However, the nine per cent rise also accounts for the increase in liquor prices and the tax on liquor, enacted by the state government following the 2018 flood. 

Steep rise post-Christmas

Meanwhile, a steep rise was recorded in post-Christmas sales on Thursday. Bevco registered sales worth Rs 42.88 crore, compared to last year’s Rs 38.78 crore.

The state hit an all-time high in liquor sale during Onam with a whopping rise of Rs 30 crore from the previous year.

For eight days, starting from September 3, the state saw sales worth Rs 487 crore across all retail outlets selling foreign liquor, compared to the Rs 457 crore registered last year during the same period, recording an increase of three per cent.

High spirits

At present, there are a total of 270 BEVCO outlets, 36 Consumerfed outlets and 3 beer parlours across the state

Rs 61.11 crore

  • Total liquor sold in state on Christmas eve (Bevco: Rs 51.65 crore and Consumerfed: Rs 9.46 crore).

  • Total liquor sold on Christmas day: Rs 40.39 crore (Bevco); 2018: Rs 40.60 crore (Bevco).

  • Record-makers of the year (Christmas eve).

BEVCO outlets

  • Nedumbassery:  Rs 63.28 lakh; 2018: Rs 51.30 lakh.

  • Irinjalakuda: RS 53.74 lakh; 2018: Rs 51.23 lakh.

Consumerfed outlets

  • Kodungallur: Rs 56 lakh; 2018: Rs 44 lakh.

  • Alappuzha: Rs 55 lakh; 2018: Rs 35 lakh.

Beer parlour

Statue Junction outlet: Rs 10 lakh

