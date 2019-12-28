KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran unlikely to attend all-party meet against CAA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran might stay away from all-party meet called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, to discuss follow up actions in the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The decision comes in the wake of the open tussle between the KPCC chief and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala over joint protest with the Left in the CAA issue. Mullappally had earlier expressed open dissent against joint agitations with the Left front.

In all likelihood, KPCC working president Kodikkunnil Suresh will attend the meeting. "We will give due importance to the meeting. A representative of the Congress party will attend the meeting," the KPCC chief told the media on Saturday.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has already made clear that he would attend the all-party meet called by the government.

There are clear differences within the UDF and Congress over joining hands with the Left for joint agitations. After the joint Satyagraha by the LDF and the UDF in the issue, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had come out against the same.

While leaders like K Muraleedharan, VM Sudheeran and Benny Behanan supported the KPCC chief, many other senior leaders including former chief minister Oommen Chandy and VD Satheesan came out supporting Chennithala in the issue.