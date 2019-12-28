KSRTC strike: Transport Min Saseendran to meet TU leaders on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister A K Saseendran has convened a meeting of KSRTC trade union leaders at his office here on Saturday. The move follows the strike call given by the unions. Representatives of INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), pro-CPM Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Association (KSRTEA) and the AITUC-affiliated Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Union (KSRTEU) are scheduled to attend.

TDF has served notice for an indefinite strike from January 20 in protest against government’s anti-labour policies. KSRTEU leaders said it may join the TDF strike depending on the outcome of the meeting with the minister. Trade unions have been protesting in front of the Secretariat against the undue delay in disbursement of salary.