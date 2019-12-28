Mannam jayanti fete on January 1 and 2

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The 143rd jayanti celebrations of Bharatha Kesari Mannathu Padmanabhan, founder of Nair Service Society (NSS), will be held at Mannam Nagar, a specially prepared venue at the NSS headquarters, Perunna, on January 1 and 2.

According to NSS office-bearers, All Kerala Nair delegates’ meet will be held on January 1 and the jayanti celebrations on the following day.The celebrations will commence with floral tributes at the Mannam samadhi on January 1.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair will deliver a brief overview of NSS’ activities, achievements and its stand on socio-political issues, which are affecting the community, at the Nair delegates’ meet which will commence at 10.15am.

NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair will preside over the meet. Musical concerts and kathakali performance will be held in the afternoon and during the night. The jayanti celebrations will be inaugurated by Changanassery bishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam at 10.45 am. Sukumaran Nair will welcome the gathering and P N Narendranathan Nair will preside over.

Writer C Radhakrishnan and former vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Health Science Dr M K C Nair will deliver remembrance speeches on Mannathu Padmanabhan.The office-bearers said the preparations for the celebrations are progressing. The work on a huge pandal which can accommodate more than 25,000 people is nearing completion.

Programme list

Jan 1: Floral tributes at the Mannam samadhi; all Kerala Nair delegates’ meet

Jan 2: Inauguration of jayanti celebrations by Changanassery bishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam