Home States Kerala

Mannam jayanti fete on January 1 and 2

NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair will preside over the meet.

Published: 28th December 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The 143rd jayanti celebrations of Bharatha Kesari Mannathu Padmanabhan, founder of Nair Service Society (NSS), will be held at Mannam Nagar, a specially prepared venue at the NSS headquarters, Perunna, on January 1 and 2.

According to NSS office-bearers, All Kerala Nair delegates’ meet will be held on January 1 and the jayanti celebrations on the following day.The celebrations will commence with floral tributes at the Mannam samadhi on January 1. 

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair will deliver a brief overview of NSS’ activities, achievements and its stand on socio-political issues, which are affecting the community, at the Nair delegates’ meet which will commence at 10.15am. 

NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair will preside over the meet. Musical concerts and kathakali performance will be held in the afternoon and during the night. The jayanti celebrations will be inaugurated by Changanassery bishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam at 10.45 am. Sukumaran Nair will welcome the gathering and P N Narendranathan Nair will preside over.

Writer C Radhakrishnan and former vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Health Science Dr M K C Nair will deliver remembrance speeches on Mannathu Padmanabhan.The office-bearers said the preparations for the celebrations are progressing. The work on a huge pandal which can accommodate more than 25,000 people is nearing completion.

Programme list
Jan 1: Floral tributes at the Mannam samadhi; all Kerala Nair delegates’ meet
Jan 2: Inauguration of jayanti celebrations by Changanassery bishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp