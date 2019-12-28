‘Mentally unfit’ man batters kin to death

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a shocking incident, two members of a family were battered to death in Thalikkulam on Friday. Mammasra Illath Jamal, 60, and his wife’s sister Panikkaveettil Khadeeja, 55, were allegedly killed by Jamal’s son Shafeeq, 28, who is reported to be mentally unstable. It is alleged that he had hit them on the head using a heavy stone.

According to an official at Vadanapally police station, the incident happened at around 2 pm on Friday. “A few locals informed the police about the attack. Shafeeq had also attacked his mother Fathima, who has been admitted to a hospital with severe wounds,” he said. Shafeeq was taken to a government mental health centre for an analysis of his psychological health, after which the case will proceed accordingly.