Shane Nigam apologises to producers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Shane Nigam on Friday tendered an unconditional apology to the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) for calling producers ‘mentally sick.’ “The actor made the apology in an email to KFPA,” said association president Rejaputhra Renjith. “He said he truly regrets if his words have hurt anyone. He also said he had posted an apology on his Facebook page soon after his remarks courted controversy. He said, ‘I am apologising once again if my words have hurt anyone’,” said Renjith.

On the producers’ stance now that Shane had apologised, Renjith said they wanted him to honour his pending commitments. “He is yet to dub for the movie Ullasam for which he has already received payment. We had urged him to complete the dubbing. However, he is yet to respond to the letter,” Renjith said.

The issue between Shane and the producers had flared up on November 28, which led to KFPA imposing a ban on the actor for altering his hairstyle while the shoot for the movies, Veyil and Qurbani, was on. They had alleged his indiscipline had crossed all limits and announced that they would not sign him for future projects.