Home States Kerala

Switch to soundless fireworks, says Puttingal panel report

No sound-emitting fireworks shall be held between 10pm and 6am, stated the commission report. 

Published: 28th December 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Recommending stringent steps to avoid disasters during the fireworks display, Justice P S Gopinathan commission, which probed the Puttingal fireworks mishap, has suggested shifting the emphasis of such displays from sound to light and colour as is done in developed nations and international events like Olympics.  Under no circumstances shall fireworks emitting sound above 85 decibels be used during day or night. No sound-emitting fireworks shall be held between 10pm and 6am, stated the commission report. 

In his report, Justice Gopinathan suggested that each District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) should identify and nominate a nodal officer not below the rank of a Junior Superintendent or Deputy Tahsildar for each festival to act as the primary point of contact for and coordination between various statutory agencies. 

The DDMA should conduct a survey of all religious institutions in the respective district that conduct festivals or other events that attract mass gatherings. After identifying such events, multilevel coordination between all stakeholders should be done for the safe and efficient management of the event.

Festival plan in advance
Any religious institution proposing to hold any festival that attracts a mass gathering should submit a detailed festival plan to the nodal officer at least four months in advance. The temple/church committee should appoint a member as a festival controller and he shall be directly responsible for the safety arrangements as required by the DDMA. 

While preparing the budget for an event, organisers shall allot not less than 25 per cent of the budget amount for safety arrangements so that no steps shall be compromised for want of funds. The safety measures so taken shall be presented before the nodal officer at least 15 days before the event.  The commission suggested that the festival controller shall be the applicant for getting statutory licences. 

The application for a licence shall be submitted to the office of the District Magistrate, at least three months prior to the event, with the approval of the nodal officer. The licensing authority shall dispose of the application within a week of receiving the inspection report from the executive magistrate. The festival controller shall be responsible in the event of a violation of licence conditions and directions issued by the licensing authority. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp