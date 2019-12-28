Switch to soundless fireworks, says Puttingal panel report

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: Recommending stringent steps to avoid disasters during the fireworks display, Justice P S Gopinathan commission, which probed the Puttingal fireworks mishap, has suggested shifting the emphasis of such displays from sound to light and colour as is done in developed nations and international events like Olympics. Under no circumstances shall fireworks emitting sound above 85 decibels be used during day or night. No sound-emitting fireworks shall be held between 10pm and 6am, stated the commission report.

In his report, Justice Gopinathan suggested that each District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) should identify and nominate a nodal officer not below the rank of a Junior Superintendent or Deputy Tahsildar for each festival to act as the primary point of contact for and coordination between various statutory agencies.

The DDMA should conduct a survey of all religious institutions in the respective district that conduct festivals or other events that attract mass gatherings. After identifying such events, multilevel coordination between all stakeholders should be done for the safe and efficient management of the event.

Festival plan in advance

Any religious institution proposing to hold any festival that attracts a mass gathering should submit a detailed festival plan to the nodal officer at least four months in advance. The temple/church committee should appoint a member as a festival controller and he shall be directly responsible for the safety arrangements as required by the DDMA.

While preparing the budget for an event, organisers shall allot not less than 25 per cent of the budget amount for safety arrangements so that no steps shall be compromised for want of funds. The safety measures so taken shall be presented before the nodal officer at least 15 days before the event. The commission suggested that the festival controller shall be the applicant for getting statutory licences.

The application for a licence shall be submitted to the office of the District Magistrate, at least three months prior to the event, with the approval of the nodal officer. The licensing authority shall dispose of the application within a week of receiving the inspection report from the executive magistrate. The festival controller shall be responsible in the event of a violation of licence conditions and directions issued by the licensing authority.