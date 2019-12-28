Woman gets life term for poisoning 1-yr-old son

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Additional Sessions Court, Alappuzha, on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a 32-year-old mother for killing her one-year-old son. Deepa Prakash, 32, Elapravil house, Bharanikavu was convicted of killing her son Hari Nandan, a hearing-impaired child, on January 19, 2011.

According to the prosecution, Deepa left home after a quarrel with her husband Prakash Kumar. She went to her parents’ home from there, where she consumed poison and gave it to the child. Though relatives rushed them to hospital, the child died there while the mother survived. The police registered a case against her following a compliant by the husband. Judge T K Ramesh Kumar awarded life imprisonment after finding the mother guilty.