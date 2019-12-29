Home States Kerala

Action against five officers in MGU moderation row 

A decision to give special moderation to BTech students was taken at a meeting of MGU syndicate held on April 30, 2019. 

Published: 29th December 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mahatma Gandhi University has suspended two section officers and transferred three others in connection with the controversial BTech mark moderation issue. The varsity has also decided to withdraw the notification cancelling the moderation and the explanation given to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan earlier. 

As per the order issued by Registrar K Sabukuttan, two-section officers have been placed under suspension and three officers, including a joint registrar, have been transferred. The suspended section officers are Ananthakrishnan and Benny Kuriakose. The transferred officers are joint registrar Ashiq, M Kamaal and Naseema Beevi.   

Earlier, the varsity had given an explanation to the Governor stating that 118 engineering students benefitted from the moderation. However, the varsity has clarified that only 116 students benefitted.  The varsity has also openly admitted to the mistake in counting the number of students who got moderation.  MG University had faced severe criticism over the moderation process.  Earlier, the varsity had even initiated procedures to take back the degree certificates from 118 engineering students who passed the BTech course with the help of special moderation awarded by the syndicate. 

A decision to give special moderation to BTech students was taken at a meeting of MGU syndicate held on April 30, 2019. The decision courted controversy as the syndicate had no powers to give moderation. Moreover, the decision was taken after the results were announced. On the basis of a decision taken by the syndicate on October 24 to withdraw its earlier decision to award special moderation of five marks to BTech students, who failed in any one of the 56 subjects during the course, the university had issued an order on November 26 for the purpose.

