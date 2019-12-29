Home States Kerala

Anti-CAA protests at Indian History Congress: Kerala Governor summons Chief Secretary

The Governor, who inaugurated the IHC, had faced protests from some delegates and students after he made a reference to the amended Citizenship Amendment Act.

Published: 29th December 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 10:17 PM

Historian Irfan Habeeb, third right, argues with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, left, at the inauguration of the 80th Indian History Congress at the Kannur University on Saturday.

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after facing protests at the Indian History Congress at Kannur University, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday is learnt to have summoned state Chief Secretary Tom Jose to the Raj Bhavan.

The chief secretary met the Governor, Raj Bhavan sources said.

The Governor, who inaugurated the IHC, had faced protests from some delegates and students after he made a reference to the amended Citizenship Amendment Act.

Khan had also said that eminent historian Irfan Habib had tried to disrupt his inaugural address at the History Congress and this "intolerance" towards different opinion was "undemocratic".

Khan said he had only responded to points raised by previous speakers as a person duty-bound to defend and protect the Constitution.

The Governor had also said that the historian had pushed his ADC and Security Officer.

Meanwhile, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Dr Gopinath Ravindran admitted that there was a breach of protocol in the protests held against the Governor.

Historian Irfan Habib's name was not there is the list of speakers at the inaugural session, he told reporters here.

Habib denied any breach of protocol at the IHC and attacked the CPI(M) led LDF government for the police action against the delegates and students who protested.

TAGS
Indian History Congress Kannur University Arif Mohammed Khan Tom Jose Citizenship Act Citizenship Act Protests
