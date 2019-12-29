Central intel agencies to probe into attack on Yediyurappa’s vehicle

By Express News Service

KOCHI/KANNUR: The attack on Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s vehicle by DYFI activists in Kannur a few days back has not gone down well with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as central agencies have started to look into the incident that completely jeopardised the security of a Chief Minister.

A preliminary assessment of the incident has found that it was a major security lapse and the state police failed to ensure fool proof security to the Karnataka Chief Minister who was on a tour in Kerala as a state guest.

Officers said the protesters could make it to the vehicle in which the Chief Minister was travelling and it was a major security lapse which could not be taken lightly. “When a Chief Minister of a state visits another state, it’s the responsibility of the police department of the respective state to ensure security to the visiting Chief Minister. Kerala police have committed some security lapse and they are trying to cover it up,” said an MHA officer.

Though 23 persons were arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred on December 24, 18 persons were released on station bail and five persons got bail from the court after they were remanded in judicial custody.Kannur Range DIG K Sethu Raman said the state police was swift in nabbing the protestors who jumped onto the road while the Chief Minister’s convoy was proceeding to Thiruvarkat Bhagavathi temple at Madayikavu. “We remanded five of the protesters after booking them with severe charges,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, there were allegations that the route detail of the Karnataka Chief Minister was leaked to the protestors. Officers said though two cases were registered in connection with the incident, only lighter charges under Sections 143, 145, 147, 283 and 149 were levelled against the accused. “Attacking a Chief Minister’s vehicle while the CM is inside is not a petty offence. The state government has to evoke serious charges that include attempt to murder against the accused,” an officer said.

Security at peril

A preliminary assessment of the incident has found that it was a major security lapse and the state police failed to ensure fool proof security

Kerala police have committed some security lapse and they are now trying to cover it up, said an MHA officer

23 persons were arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred on December 24

While 18 persons were released on station bail, five persons got bail from the court after they were remanded in judicial custody, the police sources said