In Kerala's Kuttampuzha panchayat, tribals forced to walk 3 km for postmortem of man who killed self

KOCHI: Kerala is known for being the first in everything right from literacy to infrastructure. However, there are still remote pockets in the state where people long for motorable roads and transportation services. Recently, the hardships the residents of the Kunjipara tribal colony at Kuttampuzha panchayat in Ernakulam district had to face to get the body of a man who had committed suicide autopsied, shines a light on the woes these tribals have to endure.

The tribals, who found the 42-year-old Soman hanging in his house, were directed by the cops to take the body for postmortem to Kothamagalam general hospital, said Jayamol K J, teacher, Multi-Grade Learning Centres (MGLC) at Kunjipara. According to her, since the road to the colony is virtually non-existent, no vehicles run along this route.

"The tribals were forced to walk 3 km with the body of a man who had committed suicide to the nearest ghat. From there, the people had to take a ride in a country boat to cross the Pooyamkutty river to reach Kuttampuzha and then onwards to Kothamangalam in the jeep," she said. This has become a regular affair for the people of Kunjipara colony, she added.

"The distance from Kunjipara to Kothamangalam is 20 km. The first 3 km to Kuttampuzha is the worst stretch," said Jaya. According to her, the tribals have been demanding the construction of the road and also a bridge over the river to facilitate easy travel. "Once the road becomes motorable it will be a boon for the children living in the colony. They will be able to get a good education," said Jaya.

According to a resident of the tribal colony, the only vehicle that does come in is the Milma van that arrives here at the crack of dawn. "Some of us hitch a ride on the van when it goes back. Earlier, some daring drivers used to come and they charged reasonably," said the tribal. A trip used to cost us Rs 30, he added. "But it went up to Rs 50 and nowadays that too has stopped. Nobody is ready to come along this route," he said.

"If anyone wants to rent a vehicle, today the fare being charged by the jeep driver is over Rs 800," said Jaya. Now you can just imagine how many people would be able to afford such a huge fare, she added.

Meanwhile, Kuttampuzha grama panchayat vice president Jose Joseph said, the road work and the construction of the bridge have been approved, in principle, by the state government. "We have even earmarked funds for the same. However, the project has hit a snag," he said. According to him, the Forest Department is yet to its give sanction.

"We have approached the government seeking its intervention and hope to receive the same as soon as possible," said Jose. The funds sanctioned for the bridge project is Rs 23 crore while the road project is being funded by the government, district panchayat and the MP fund. A total of Rs one crore has been earmarked for the road project, said Jose.