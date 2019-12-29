Home States Kerala

In Kerala's Kuttampuzha panchayat, tribals forced to walk 3 km for postmortem of man who killed self

The tribals, who found the 42-year-old Soman hanging in his house, were directed by the cops to take the body for postmortem to Kothamagalam general hospital.

Published: 29th December 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is known for being the first in everything right from literacy to infrastructure. However, there are still remote pockets in the state where people long for motorable roads and transportation services. Recently, the hardships the residents of the Kunjipara tribal colony at Kuttampuzha panchayat in Ernakulam district had to face to get the body of a man who had committed suicide autopsied, shines a light on the woes these tribals have to endure.

The tribals, who found the 42-year-old Soman hanging in his house, were directed by the cops to take the body for postmortem to Kothamagalam general hospital, said Jayamol K J, teacher, Multi-Grade Learning Centres (MGLC) at Kunjipara. According to her, since the road to the colony is virtually non-existent, no vehicles run along this route.

"The tribals were forced to walk 3 km with the body of a man who had committed suicide to the nearest ghat. From there, the people had to take a ride in a country boat to cross the Pooyamkutty river to reach Kuttampuzha and then onwards to Kothamangalam in the jeep," she said. This has become a regular affair for the people of Kunjipara colony, she added.

"The distance from Kunjipara to Kothamangalam is 20 km. The first 3 km to Kuttampuzha is the worst stretch," said Jaya. According to her, the tribals have been demanding the construction of the road and also a bridge over the river to facilitate easy travel. "Once the road becomes motorable it will be a boon for the children living in the colony. They will be able to get a good education," said Jaya.

According to a resident of the tribal colony, the only vehicle that does come in is the Milma van that arrives here at the crack of dawn. "Some of us hitch a ride on the van when it goes back. Earlier, some daring drivers used to come and they charged reasonably," said the tribal. A trip used to cost us Rs 30, he added. "But it went up to Rs 50 and nowadays that too has stopped. Nobody is ready to come along this route," he said.

"If anyone wants to rent a vehicle, today the fare being charged by the jeep driver is over Rs 800," said Jaya. Now you can just imagine how many people would be able to afford such a huge fare, she added.

Meanwhile, Kuttampuzha grama panchayat vice president Jose Joseph said, the road work and the construction of the bridge have been approved, in principle, by the state government. "We have even earmarked funds for the same. However, the project has hit a snag," he said. According to him, the Forest Department is yet to its give sanction.

"We have approached the government seeking its intervention and hope to receive the same as soon as possible," said Jose. The funds sanctioned for the bridge project is Rs 23 crore while the road project is being funded by the government, district panchayat and the MP fund. A total of Rs one crore has been earmarked for the road project, said Jose.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kunjipara tribal colony Kuttampuzha panchayat postmortem
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp