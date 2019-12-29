JD(S) will stand with states opposing CAA: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Former Prime Minister and Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) state president HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said his party would stand with the states that opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“We totally oppose the Act which was passed by the NDA government. Thirteen states in the country opposed CAA. We stand with these states,” he said. About the recent incident in Mangaluru in which the police arrested media persons from Kerala, Deve Gowda said the BJP-led Karnataka government had spread false rumours that people from Kerala were organising violent demonstrations. Deve Gowda is in Malappuram for treatment at Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal.