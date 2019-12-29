Kerala BJP leaders boycott all-party meeting on Citizenship Act

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP leaders on Sunday boycotted the all-party meet organised in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) issue, terming it meeting "undemocratic".

Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan convened a meeting of various political parties and socio-religious outfits on Sunday in the wake of the 'grave concern' among the people over the CAA.

The BJP leaders said the state government has no powers to convene a meet against the CAA which was passed in both the Houses of Parliament.

MS Kumar, a BJP leader, said that the state government cannot hold a meet against a law amendment that was passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. " The state government also cannot hold strikes and agitations by spending money from the state exchequer," he said.

The BJP leaders have also urged the government to pass a resolution against the protest carried out in the state against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Pinarayi Vijayan did not the BJP leaders demand, leading to their boycott.

Meanwhile, some leaders from other parties raised slogans 'Go Back' against the BJP leaders when they started to speak in the meet. The leaders retaliated to the slogans, which led to a heated argument.

The meeting comes days after the ruling LDF government and the opposition UDF organised a joint protest against the CAA in the state capital recently. However, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran decided to stay away from the meet due to the open tussle between him and the Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala over joint protest with the Left parties on the CAA issue.