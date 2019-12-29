Home States Kerala

Kerala BJP leaders boycott all-party meeting on Citizenship Act

The BJP leaders said the state government has no powers to convene a meet against the CAA which was passed in both the Houses of Parliament.  

Published: 29th December 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving to the all party meeting on CAA at Mascot hotel in Thiruvanthapuram on Sunday.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan arriving to the all party meeting on CAA at Mascot hotel in Thiruvanthapuram on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP leaders on Sunday boycotted the all-party meet organised in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) issue, terming it meeting "undemocratic". 

Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan convened a meeting of various political parties and socio-religious outfits on Sunday in the wake of the 'grave concern' among the people over the CAA.  

The BJP leaders said the state government has no powers to convene a meet against the CAA which was passed in both the Houses of Parliament.  

MS Kumar, a BJP leader, said that the state government cannot hold a meet against a law amendment that was passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. " The state government also cannot hold strikes and agitations by spending money from the state exchequer," he said.

The BJP leaders have also urged the government to pass a resolution against the protest carried out in the state against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. 

Pinarayi Vijayan did not the BJP leaders demand, leading to their boycott.

Meanwhile, some leaders from other parties raised slogans 'Go Back' against the BJP leaders when they started to speak in the meet. The leaders retaliated to the slogans, which led to a heated argument.    

The meeting comes days after the ruling LDF government and the opposition  UDF organised a joint protest against the CAA in the state capital recently. However, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran decided to stay away from the meet due to the open tussle between him and the Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala over joint protest with the Left parties on the CAA issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Kerala All party meet Citizenship Act
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp