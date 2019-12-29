Knot plays spoilsport on foundation day for Cong

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All was not well for the Congress on its 135th foundation day, as KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran on Saturday had to leave the venue of flag-hoisting, without unfurling the party flag. A knot that developed on the string used for hoisting the flag seems to have been the culprit.

When Mullappally was about to hoist the flag, the string got detached from the pole and the flag fell on the ground. Though Mullappally and Seva Dal workers at the venue tried their level best to untie the knot and unfurl the flag, they didn’t succeed and the KPCC chief had to leave the venue without hoisting the flag.