Koodathayi: Charges to be filed shortly

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Roy Thomas murder, third death in the sensational Koodathayi serial killings, is gearing up to file the chargesheet shortly. The probe team is in the final stages of preparing the chargesheet and is expected to submit it before the Thamarassery Munsiff Magistrate Court by next week.

Jollyamma Joseph alias Jolly is the prime accused in the murder of her husband Roy Thomas.

Her accomplices M S Mathew, Preji Kumar and former CPM leader K Manoj are the second, third and fourth accused respectively. The SIT led by Crime Branch DySP K Haridas investigated the case and prepared the chargesheet having over 400 pages.