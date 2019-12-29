KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran to skip all-party meet on CAA issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will not attend the all-party meet called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday to discuss follow-up action in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has made it clear that he would attend the all-party meet called by the government.

Mullappally’s decision to keep away from the meet comes in the wake of the open tussle between him and the Opposition leader over joint protest with the Left on the CAA issue. Mullappally had earlier expressed open dissent against joint agitations with the Left front. The KPCC chief has been attacking the Left front and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for some time.

There are indications that Mullappally chose to stay away from the meet due to his reluctance to conduct joint protests. Though the KPCC chief will not attend the meet, the party will send its representative. In all likelihood, KPCC working president Kodikkunnil Suresh will be the Congress nominee for the meeting.

“We have given due importance to the meeting called by the chief minister. A representative of the Congress will attend the meeting on Sunday,” the KPCC chief told the media on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chennithala made it clear that he would attend the meeting. The UDF stand to be adopted at the meeting has not been finalised, Chennithala said.There are differences within the UDF and Congress over joining hands with the Left for joint agitations. After the joint satyagraha by the LDF and the UDF on the issue, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had come out against the same. While K Muraleedharan, V M Sudheeran and Benny Behanan supported the KPCC chief, many other senior leaders came out in support of Chennithala.