Home States Kerala

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran to skip all-party meet on CAA issue

Meanwhile, Chennithala made it clear that he would attend the meeting.

Published: 29th December 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. (File Photo | Melton Antony/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will not attend the all-party meet called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday to discuss follow-up action in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has made it clear that he would attend the all-party meet called by the government. 

Mullappally’s decision to keep away from the meet comes in the wake of the open tussle between him and the Opposition leader over joint protest with the Left on the CAA issue. Mullappally had earlier expressed open dissent against joint agitations with the Left front. The KPCC chief has been attacking the Left front and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for some time.

There are indications that Mullappally chose to stay away from the meet due to his reluctance to conduct joint protests. Though the KPCC chief will not attend the meet, the party will send its representative. In all likelihood, KPCC working president Kodikkunnil Suresh will be the Congress nominee for the meeting. 
“We have given due importance to the meeting called by the chief minister. A representative of the Congress will attend the meeting on Sunday,” the KPCC chief told the media on Saturday.  

Meanwhile, Chennithala made it clear that he would attend the meeting. The UDF stand to be adopted at the meeting has not been finalised,  Chennithala said.There are differences within the UDF and Congress over joining hands with the Left for joint agitations. After the joint satyagraha by the LDF and the UDF on the issue, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had come out against the same. While K Muraleedharan, V M Sudheeran and Benny Behanan supported the KPCC chief, many other senior leaders came out in support of Chennithala. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mullappally Ramachandran KPCC CAA
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs that are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp