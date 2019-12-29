Local bodies are bound to clean unused land, says HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that it is the statutory duty of the Municipal Corporation to ensure that the properties within its limits are maintained without filth and noxious or wild vegetation.

“It is an irony that in a densely populated state like Kerala, where land and space are always in a premium, the vacant and abandoned properties posing threat to peaceful living in their neighbourhood, is also a reality,” the court observed.Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition filed by S Rema of Kochi.