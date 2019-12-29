Mizoram Governor throws his weight behind Arif Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has said that the stance taken by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is a righteous one. He condemned the protests against the latter for speaking up his mind. Pillai was speaking at a function held to release his book Ezhuthu at Hotel Mascot here on Saturday. Pillai said that the constitutional head of the state is being hunted for narrow political gains.

“How could a Governor hold a different opinion against an Act which was passed by Parliament and was notified by President. More than a constitutional body, the Governor is also a citizen of India. He/she can express his opinion. To deter him is to challenge the concept of the right to differ,” said Sreedharan Pillai.

Asked where the state is heading to, the Mizoram Governor said that it is an irony that the same political party which praised Arif Mohammad Khan after he tendered his resignation from the Rajiv Gandhi government over Shah Bano case in 1986, is opposing him now.

“Take the case of Mizoram. The majority of the population belongs to minority communities. The people’s representatives there voted in support of CAA in Parliament. But that doesn’t mean that protests were absent there. Everyone has the right to differ. But to mislead people by circulating baseless information and instigating protests is condemnable,” said Pillai.