Mullappally Ramachandran calls CPM fascist, equates it to RSS

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The simmering discontent in the Congress camp over the issue of whether to join hands with CPM in the fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) refuses to die down even on the eve of the all-party meeting called by the chief minister which is scheduled to be held at 11 pm on Sunday. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran is firm that there is no need to change his stance on the issue as the communist party is a fascist party similar to the RSS.

Speaking at the Raj Bhavan protest march organised by the Congress on the 135th foundation day of the party against the CAA, he took potshots against the CPM and RSS while former chief minister Oommen Chandy who disagreed with him over the issue, and former union finance minister P Chidambaram were on the stage. “When thousands laid down their lives for gaining the country’s independence, CPM and RSS had been serving at the feet of the British. They never took part in the Quit India movement. They didn’t recognise the movement even after the country got Independence,” he said.

“They don’t even know the history of the country. They should at least read ‘Tryst with Destiny’, the speech delivered by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, once again,” he said.

When asked about the division in the state Congress over the issue, Chidambaram clarified that there is nothing wrong in organising the protest jointly or separately. In the case of Kerala, both LDF and UDF will have to pitch against each other in the ensuing assembly elections. So there is nothing wrong in holding the event separately, he said.

But on a specific question whether he holds the opinion that communists are fascists as termed by the state unit, he didn’t subscribe to the usage but said communists are communists. He also said that at the national level, Congress has no issue having a truck with CPM in its fight against the fascist forces that divide the country. The protest march against the CAA organised in Chennai was attended by 11 parties, including CPM and CPI, he said.