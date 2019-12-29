Home States Kerala

NIA to seek Qatar’s help in probing Indian members of al-Qaeda affiliates

Meanwhile, NIA has approached the NIA court to issue a Letter Rogatory (LR) to officially seek Doha’s assistance in probing the case. 

Published: 29th December 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is planning to seek the help of Qatar in probing the case against the five youths from Kerala and Karnataka who are suspected to have joined al-Qaeda-linked terror groups in Syria. A couple of months ago, Interpol had issued a blue notice against persons who joined terror groups other than the so-called Islamic State (IS) in 2012-2013. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources said the five persons believed to have joined Jabhat al-Nusra and Jund al-Aqsa had been working in Qatar before they crossed over into Syria. It is to get information on their residence and nature of the work they did in Qatar that Doha’s assistance is being sought. 

“Information, including their stay in Qatar, their entry and exit from the country and the identity of their sponsors have to be found out. These persons had been working in Qatar and they crossed over into Syria via Turkey. Qatari Police can assist the NIA in getting more information on them as part of the probe,” sources said.

Meanwhile, NIA has approached the NIA court to issue a Letter Rogatory (LR) to officially seek Doha’s assistance in probing the case. “Only through LR, the agency in India can seek the assistance of a foreign counterpart. After receiving the LR, the court in a foreign country entrusts an agency with the probe into the request made by the agency in India,” an official said.

In January this year,  the NIA had registered a case against Hashir Uchummel Mohammed from North Paravoor; Siddique alias Sidhikul Akbar from Malappuram; Muhammad Irfan of Vadakkumbad near Thalassery; Thahir Mohammed from Shivamoga in Karnataka; Sultan Abdulla from Mukkom in Kozhikode and Fayis Farooq of Nattika in Thrissur. This is one of the first cases in which Indian nationals had joined terror groups opposed to the so-called Islamic State.

militant hunt

Five youths- 4 from Kerala and one from Karnataka joined al-Qaeda associates Jabhat al-Nusra and Jund al-Aqsa  in Syria.
They had been working in Qatar before joining the terror groups
NIA Court to issue Letter Rogatory for formally approaching the court in Qatar for assistance
Steps have been initiated to attach the properties of the accused

