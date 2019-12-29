Home States Kerala

Oppn to boycott Loka Kerala Sabha, says govt failed to honour promises

Like various projects, the state government has been trying to make the initiative a symbol of squandering.

Published: 29th December 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Chennithala (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF will boycott the second edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha started to tap the expertise and skill of NRI diaspora to develop the state, saying the promises made in the first edition had not been honoured so far and there was no point spending crores of rupees on the second edition without achieving its targeted goals, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. Meanwhile, between the two Loka Kerala Sabha, two pravasi investors who had invested in the state had to commit suicide and that was the major achievement during this period, he said. 

Like various projects, the state government has been trying to make the initiative a symbol of squandering. The only change that happened during the period was the formation of a secretariat for the conduct of the Lok Kerala Sabha and renovation of the Sankaranarayanan Thampi hall spending crores of rupees for the conduct of the event. 

In the first edition, the government had spent around 
Rs 1.85 crore for modernising the hall to convene the summit. Now the state government has renovated it again by spending around Rs 16.5 crore. He wondered why the government which was going through a severe financial crisis was spending crores of rupees for a two-day summit which takes place only once in a year.  For holding the first edition of the summit, the state government had spent Rs 2.85 crore while regional summit held in the Gulf had cost Rs 18.4 lakh.

But 99 per cent of the promises announced in the first meet have not been met by the government. This has become a farce of crores of rupees and it is in this backdrop, the opposition has decided to boycott the meet, said Ramesh Chennithala. He said the status of the announcements made during each foreign trip of the chief minister during the last four years was not different. Chennithala had quit the vice president’s post of the Lok Kerala Sabha on June 24, 2019 which was followed by more resignations of MLAs from the body.

