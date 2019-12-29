Home States Kerala

Second edition of Loka Kerala Sabha from Jan 1

The second edition of Loka Kerala Sabha summit will be held at the legislative assembly complex from January 1 to 3.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second edition of Loka Kerala Sabha summit will be held at the legislative assembly complex from January 1 to 3. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the event at Nishagandhi auditorium on January 1 and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the policy document of the event at assembly auditorium on January 2 . A new auditorium in the assembly complex has been opened on Saturday by Pinarayi Vijayan for the event. 

The three-day summit will be a common platform for the cultural, socio-political and economic integration of non-resident Keralites (NRK). The first edition was held on January 12 and 13. This edition will see participation from 47 countries including GCC ( West Asia). A total of 178 delegates from 47 countries are expected to take part in the meet. In addition, 21 representatives from 21 states in the country will participate in the summit and there will be special invitees. “A seven-member standing committee was constituted and the suggestions and recommendations made in the first edition of the summit were taken into consideration. The government has taken 10 suggestions, of which eight have been implemented.

“Pravasi Dividend Pension Scheme is one of the projects being executed. Similarly, a special purpose vehicle has been formed for accepting the investments from NRKs all over the world. An emerging entrepreneur meet was also held in Dubai as part of Loka Kerala Sabha and it was a success. The government is ready to accept investment from small investors too,” said P Sreeramakrishnan, Speaker, at the press conference.  He said a piece of legislation would be formulated soon in the Assembly for conducting Loka Kerala Sabha as an annual event. 

Prominent people from various walks of life, including culture, business and movies, will be part of the event. The event aims to benefit the state socially and financially from NRIs by taking their suggestions for the improvement of our state, mainly rebuilding the state. We also need to strengthen our democratic values to ensure transparency in all fields. This event can largely help the state move forward.

The Opposition will be part of the event and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will participate, said Sreeramakrishnan. Seminars, cultural events and talk shows will be part of the event.  The 351-member Sabha comprises MPs and MLAs from the state, non-resident Keralites with Indian citizenship nominated by the state government and select members of the expatriate returnee community.

'Army chief's comment unnecessary' 
On Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s comments over the CAA issue in public, Sreeramakrishnan said that those who occupy certain constitutional positions should make remarks only as per the Constitution. In an apparent criticism, the Speaker said remarks should be made according to the position they hold.  He cited the example of the Army Chief’s political comment which invited criticism throughout the country. The army chief shouldn’t have made such a comment, said the Speaker.

