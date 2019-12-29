Youth Congress, KSU workers wave black flags against Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Youth Congress and KSU workers waved black flags against Governor Arif Muhammad Khan against his stand on took on the CAA. They waved black flags near the New Bus Stand, which was on the governor’s route from the university. Police arrested 12 workers. including Youth Congress Kannur mandalam president Rijil Maakkutti, KSU district president Muhammad Shammas, Sudheep James, Farhan Munderi and CT Abhijith.

CM should respond: BJP

The protests against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over CAA have invited sharp criticism from the state BJP, which felt the ruling CPM is resorting to political vendetta against the Governor. Senior BJP leader MT Ramesh condemned the incident and sought urgent response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Such action against the Governor should be viewed seriously. The CM should respond to the issue,” said Ramesh.

Governor seeks explanation from VC

Kannur: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed dissatisfaction and anger over the protest led by the delegates and those who were on the dais. He summoned varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof Gopinath Raveendran to Kannur Guest House, where he was staying after the inaugural session. He also sought an explanation from the VC regarding the incident. He asked the vice-chancellor to hand over the video footage of both the stage and audience during the inaugural session.