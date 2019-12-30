8,000 women hit streets to reclaim public spaces

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to the Women and Child Development Department, around 8,000 ladies hit the streets in around 250 selected spots, as part of the ‘Night Walk’ organised by the State Department of Women and Child Development on December 29 (Sunday), observed as Nirbhaya Day. The event began at 11 pm and continued till the wee hours of Monday.

The highest number of places selected for the Night Walk was in Thrissur with 47, followed by Palakkad (31), Malappuram (29), Kottayam (29), Ernakulam (27), Alappuzha (23) etc. Idukki has the least number of spots with just two.

Dubbing artist Bhagya Lakshmi, director Vidhu Vincent, actress Parvathi, IAS officer Divya S Iyer, and writer C S Chandrika were among the prominent faces in attendance.