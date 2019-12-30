Home States Kerala

CAA should be discussed by the Assembly, UDF urges Speaker

In a letter to the Speaker on Monday, Chennithala demanded that the State should urge the Union Government not to notify the Amendment.

Published: 30th December 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citizenship Amendment Act should be discussed in the Assembly when the House convenes for one day on Tuesday, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. The Kerala Assembly will hold a special session on December 31, to ratify the Constitution Amendment Bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. 

In a letter to the Speaker on Monday, Chennithala demanded that the State should urge the Union Government not to notify the Amendment. Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan also served a notice to the Speaker, demanding that the issue should be discussed during the special session.   

"The Citizenship Amendment is against the Constitution and is detrimental to the nation's common interests. The opposition has held a major protest against CAA. It's in this backdrop that we demand that discussion should be held on the matter, and urge the Centre not to notify the Amended Act," said VD Satheesan.

However, permission for the notice is unlikely. Most probably the resolution to be moved by the Chief Minister against CAA, would be passed by the Assembly. The Union Government would be informed about the resolution. 

TAGS
CAA Citizenship Amendment Act Kerala Assembly
