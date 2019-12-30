Home States Kerala

Congress, CPM eyeing to take Kuttanad seat back from allies

Both parties are looking to wrest the Kuttanad seat which has been contested by their allies — Kerala Congress (M) and NCP, respectively — since 2011.

Thomas Chandy

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: With less than one-and-a-half years to go for the 2021 assembly elections and less than a year for the local body polls, Kuttanad assembly byelection, which is likely to be held in six months, will be a real test for both Congress and CPM.

Both parties are looking to wrest the Kuttanad seat which has been contested by their allies — Kerala Congress (M) and NCP, respectively — since 2011. While the bickering in KC(M), which led to the loss of the Pala assembly seat, its backyard, is forcing Congress to claim the seat, CPM feels the Kuttanad seat rightfully belonged to the party as it has more grass-root level strength than any other outfits in the constituency. Moreover, there are no capable candidates for the NCP in the constituency, they argue.
Sources said the candidate selection is likely to be a big headache for both LDF and UDF. For UDF, the candidate selection will be a daunting task since the factional feud in KC(M) has reached its zenith after the Pala bypoll debacle. With factions led by Jose K Mani and P J Joseph claiming the seat, the demand of a section of Congress leaders to take the seat back from KC(M) is getting louder. P J Joseph is pushing to field his loyalist Jacob Abraham again, while Jose faction claims that the seat belongs to his group and that Jacob Abraham is just a Joseph nominee.

When contacted, UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, said the front will discuss the issue later. “A UDF meeting will be held in Kochi on January 3 to discuss the CAA-NRC protests. The Kuttanad bypoll issue will not come up in this meeting,” he said.

In LDF, CPM activists are demanding the seat back from the NCP. Earlier, the CPM district committee had discussed taking over the seat ahead of the 2016 elections when party leader Saji Cherian was the district secretary.  On the other hand, NCP’s claim on the seat is likely to be weakened as it doesn’t have a suitable candidate to replace Thomas Chandy, who had won the seat thrice in a row. Sources in NCP said they are looking to field Chandy’s wife or daughter so as to ride the sympathy wave. But LDF sources said they have not begun talks in this regard.

Congress last contested in this seat in 1996 while CPM last fielded its candidate in 1987. The Kuttanad byelection will be the ninth assembly bypoll in the state since the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan came to power in 2016.

Seat falls vacant since Thomas Chandy’s demise
The Kuttanad assembly seat has fallen vacant following the demise of NCP leader Thomas Chandy. Chandy defeated UDF candidate Jacob Abraham by a margin of 4,891 votes in 2016

