Kerala all-party meeting gives nod to move apex court against CAA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The all-party meet called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by leaders of political parties and socioreligious institutions on Sunday, decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The meeting, which suggested convening of an assembly session to discuss the issue, also entrusted the CM and opposition leader with deciding on the future course of action including joint protests.

The move to divide people on the basis of religion, no matter from any quarter or in any form, will not be tolerated and the state will fight it tooth and nail, the chief minister said. “No law or rule is beyond the Constitution. And there is no move to start detention centres in the state. The government has stopped all activities related to National Population Register,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said the Opposition has pitched for unanimous resolution against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the assembly.An all-party delegation will also meet the President to convey the apprehension and protest of the state. The Opposition leader also requested the chief minister to not invoke or register cases under stringent laws against those protesting against the CAA and NRC. The chief minister called for holding the protest marches and rallies in a democratic and peaceful manner.

Asked whether the meet decided to hold a joint protest against the CAA outside the house, Chennithala said it would be held in various platforms. He, however, parried the question about a party-level joint protest. Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, MP, said there is no difference of opinion on the issue and the all-party meeting yielded results as it decided to put up a joint fight against the CAA. Earlier, the BJP representatives walked out from the meeting after the CM refused to heed the request of dissolving the meeting after passing a resolution against the protests faced by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Kannur. BJP spokesperson M S Kumar said the all-party meeting has no meaning as the state government cannot convene a meet in protest against a law passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

BJP boycotts all-party meet

T’Puram: BJP boycotted the all-party meet organised to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the capital on Sunday. The leaders decided to walk- out of the meet convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terming it “undemocratic”. The BJP leaders said the state government had no power to convene a meet against an amendment which had been passed in the two Houses of Parliament. The BJP leaders expressed their dissent on the meet when they came to attend the meet. They also urged the government to pass a resolution against the protest carried out in the state against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, which Pinarayi Vijayan did not accept and the leaders decided to boycott the meet. “The state government also cannot hold strikes and agitations by spending money from the state exchequer,” said BJP leader M S Kumar. Meanwhile, some leaders from other parties raised “Go Back” slogans against BJP leaders when they started to speak at the meet. The leaders retaliated to the slogans which led to heated arguments.