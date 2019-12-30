Kunjipara tribals carry man’s body 3 km on foot for autopsy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In terms of crucial social development indices, Kerala boasts of an impressive ranking in education and healthcare sectors. However, a few remote pockets in the state are still devoid of motorable roads and proper transportation services.

The ordeal faced by residents of Kunjipara tribal colony in Kuttampuzha panchayat of Ernakulam district to transport the body of a man for an autopsy, shines a light on the issue.

“The tribals, who found the 42-year-old Soman hanging in his house, were directed by the cops to take the body for postmortem examination to Kothamangalam general hospital,” said Jayamol K J, teacher, Multi-Grade Learning Centres (MGLC) at Kunjipara. According to her, the condition of the road leading to the colony was not conducive for any vehicle to pass.

“The tribals were forced to walk 3km to the nearest ghat carrying the body of the man who had committed suicide. From there, the corpse was ferried across the Pooyamkutty river in a boat to Kuttampuzha and then was taken in a jeep to Kothamangalam,” she said.

This has become a regular affair for the people residing in Kunjipara, she added.“The distance from Kunjipara to Kothamangalam is 20 km. The first 3km to Kuttampuzha is the worst stretch,” said Jayamol. The tribals have been demanding the construction of a road and a bridge over the river to facilitate easy travel.

According to a resident, the only vehicle that enters the colony is a Milma van that arrives at the crack of dawn. “Some of us hitch a ride when it goes back. Earlier, a few autorickshaw drivers would consent to tread the rocky path and they charged reasonably. A trip used to cost `30, the fare went up to `50 after a while. But now, nobody is ready to come along this route,” said the tribal. “If anyone wants to rent a vehicle, the fare currently being charged by jeep drivers is over `800,” said Jayamol.

Kuttampuzha grama panchayat vice-president Jose Joseph said, “The construction of the road and bridge has been approved on paper by the government. However, the project has hit a snag.” According to him, the Forest Department is yet to give its sanction. “We have appealed to the government to intervene in the matter,” said Jose.