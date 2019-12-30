Kerala: Special assembly session tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the developments over Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Kerala, the state government has decided to convene a special session of the assembly on Tuesday. The session would witness the Assembly passing resolution against CAA, as the all-party meet led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday decided to bring a unanimous resolution against the CAA and National Registry of Citizenship (NRC) in the assembly.

Though the resolution against the CAA would be the major highlight, the main objective of the session is to approve the 10-year extension to SC, ST reservation which was passed in the Lok Sabha recently. Further, the assembly would register its disagreement over removing the provision of nominating two members of the Anglo-Indian community to the Lok Sabha. As per the request of the Cabinet held on Sunday, the Governor has given permission to summon the session.