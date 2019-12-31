Home States Kerala

BPCL’s LPG pipeline project back on track; Palakkad phase in April

Prasad K Panicker, executive director, and head of BPCL Kochi Refinery, said though the project will be commissioned in April, the operations will begin by only May-June.

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd (KSPPL), the LPG pipeline project implemented by a 50:50 joint venture between BPCL and IOCL, will finally be commissioned up to Palakkad in April 2020, after  prolonged delays which saw the project commissioning date postponing from April 2018 due to lack of various approvals for different phases.The overall length of the pipeline has also been reduced to 206km till Palakkad from 428km, which was initially up to Salem. Failure in getting clearance from the Tamil Nadu government forced the company to terminate the pipeline at Palakkad, as of now.

Prasad K Panicker, executive director, and head of BPCL Kochi Refinery, said though the project will be commissioned in April, the operations will begin by only May-June. The `1,000 crore project is being implemented in three phases. The first phase from BPCL’s Kochi Refinery to IOCL’s bottling plant at Udyamperoor was completed 4-5 months back. The first phase has a capacity of 12,000-15,000 tonnes a month.

The second phase of the project is from Kochi to Palakkad. “While HPCL has a bottling plant at Palakkad, IOCL and BPCL have plants in Coimbatore. Our plan is to take the LPG via tanker lorries to Coimbatore as we are yet to get the approval from Tamil Nadu government for pipeline laying there,” Panicker, who is retiring on Tuesday after leading BPCL-Kochi in the past seven years, told TNIE.

He said the third phase (Kochi Refinery to Puthuvypeen) pipeline works lag behind with only about 30 per cent completion due to the protests at IOCL’s LPG import terminal. With works at Puthuvypeen resuming again, Panicker said the 44km pipeline works from BPCL Kochi to Puthuvupeen is back in full swing. “We expect the Puthuvypeen phase to be completed in another 14 months,” he said. In the BPCL to Udayamperoor phase, a total of 800 LPG tanker lorries will stay away from the roads per month, while in the Kochi-Palakkad stretch, over 2,200 LPG trucks will be off roads once the project becomes operational in May-June.

Project details
Total cost 
I1,000 crore
Phase I
 BPCL-Kochi Refinery to IOCL bottling plant in Udyamperoor (12,000-15,000 t/m)
Phase II 
 Kochi to Palakkad (from earlier Salem) (30,000-40,000 t/m)
Phase III
 Kochi to Puthvypeen

Prasad K Panicker

‘Brought big investment to Kerala’
Prasad K Panicker, who is retiring as  executive director and head of BPCL-Kochi on Tuesday, said the biggest achievement during his tenure was bringing and overseeing over D30,000 crore worth of investments to Kerala, bring with it more jobs and affiliated  investments into the state. BPCL’s  investments included the D16,500 crore Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP), which was the largest industrial project in Kerala.

“At one point, BPCL-Kochi employed 22,000 persons for the project, which also saw no labour unrest during a project implementation period of 18-20 months,” he said. During his tenure, Kochi Refinery has also stepped in to petrochemical sector and the Phase I petrochemical initiative is nearing completion. The Phase II Petrochemical initiative of Polyol Project was also being rolled out. His tenure saw the visit of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Kochi Refinery to lay the foundation stone of IREP and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate IREP units to the nation and lay the foundation stone of Petrochem complex.

