Cancer centre: Intervention of FM sought

KOCHI: Urging the government to resume the construction works at Cochin Cancer Research Center (CCRC) Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement has sent a letter to Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday. Members of the Movement said the delay will affect cancer patients in the state who want the CCRC project to be completed soon. “CCRC should be completedsoon.

The number of cancer patients is increasing at an alarming rate in the state and CCRC is aimed to give solace to thousands of patients in central and northern parts of Kerala,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a member. The letter mentioned the events that unfolded last month at the construction site and the poor quality of the works adopted by P&C Constructions, the INKEL sub-contractor.