Despite top performance in SDG index, Niti Aayog lists out points to ponder for Kerala

KOCHI: While Kerala retained the top rank in Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2019, which evaluates progress on social, economic and environmental parameters, the state needs to launch concerted efforts to tackle income inequality, discrimination and access to clean drinking water.

As per the report released by Niti Aayog, the urban and rural inequality in income is the highest in Kerala compared to other states. Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are the top performers in gender equality. Kerala’s performance, with a score of 51, is better than many states. But compared to its performance in other growth indicators, the state needs to improve its performance in this regard.

Kerala has the lowest number of households that have access to improved sources of drinking water. While Sikkim, Chandigarh and Daman and Diu have achieved the national target of providing access to an improved source of drinking water to all, only 56.7 per cent of Kerala households have access to clean and safe water. The overall health index score of Kerala, the best-performing state, is two-and-a-half times better than Uttar Pradesh, the worst performer. While Kerala topped the table with a score of 74.01, Uttar Pradesh’s score was 28.6.

The report praises Kerala for 100 percent utilisation of the sub-plan funds for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. The country has covered close to 70 per cent of targeted habitations under the Prime Minister’s Gramin Sadak Yojana and Kerala is among the five states that achieved the target of providing 100 per cent connectivity under the project.

The state figures among the six states where mobile phone density is more than 100 per cent. Interestingly, Kerala shares the honour of being the top performer in industry, innovation, and infrastructure with Gujarat. In education sector, Kerala is behind Himachal Pradesh. While the UN target is to reduce the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to 70 per 1,00,000 live births by 2030, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have achieved this target with MMR of 42, 55 and 63 respectively.

The national ratio stands at 122 per 1,00,000 live births. Kerala is the best performing state in institutional deliveries. While 74 per cent of the deliveries in Kerala happen in hospitals, the national average is 54.7 per cent. Among UTs, Chandigarh and Puducherry have achieved the target of 100 per cent. Around 50 of the 1,000 children in India die before completing five years of age. The UN target is to bring it down to 25 per 1,000 live births. Kerala has already achieved this target.

Kerala’s performance in SDG

Good Health and well being: 82 (topper)

Industry, innovation and infrastructure: 88 (topper)

Life on land: 98

Peace, justice and strong institutions: 77

Clean water and sanitation: 77

Reduced inequality: 75

Zero hunger: 74

Quality education: 74

Affordable and clean energy: 70

No poverty: 64

Decent work and economic growth: 61

Climate action: 58

Sustainable consumption and production: 57

Sustainable cities and communities: 51

Gender equality: 51

Marine ecosystem: 28

Composite sustainable goals: 70