Home States Kerala

Discontent in Kerala BJP over failure to gel as a unit

During the past three years three senior women leaders were forced to leave BJP as the factions refused to accommodate them.

Published: 31st December 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: After missing the ‘golden opportunity’ to grow as a serious player in Kerala politics, the changing political scenario has pushed the state BJP on the back foot as the party has failed to counter the united anti-Citizen ship (Amendment) Act (CAA) campaign launched by the LDF, UDF and Muslim organisations in the state. Meanwhile, discontent is growing among the party workers over the failure of the state unit to work as a single unit and counter the misinformation campaign.

“The fundamentalists have exploited the situation and have launched a hate campaign against the BJP trying to convince the Muslim community that they will be pushed out of the country. The Governor is being targeted by certain organisations for his pro-CAA stand. The BJP leaders are not trying to defend him. Many party sympathisers working in West Asian countries are heckled. But our leaders are not trying to support them” said a BJP worker. According to the party workers, the raging faction feud has landed the party in a situation where many factions are working as separate entities.

“If one faction organises a function the other group will try to defeat it. Factions ensure that leaders of their group alone are invited to the programmes organised by them. The situation has worsened to such an extent that even Mandalam committees cannot take a decision unanimously,” said a party functionary.

During the past three years three senior women leaders were forced to leave BJP as the factions refused to accommodate them. Nirmala Kuttikrishnan, who was party state vice president has quit the post as she was sidelined. Another leader Girija Devi, who left CPM to join BJP has left the party and her husband has rejoined CPM. M Bindu, member of SC community, who contested against P K Biju in Alathur Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 has also left BJP as the party neglected her, said a leader.

However, BJP national secretary Y Satyakumar, who is in charge of Kerala denied allegations of groupism in the state. “There is a confusion prevailing among the party cadre as there is no state president to captain the party. This might have affected coordination of protests. But we have planned to organise three big rallies in the state. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will participate in the Thiruvananthapuram rally on December 30, while Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad will address a rally in Kochi on December 31. The national leadership will appoint a new state president by the third week of January,” he told TNIE.

Grandson of Bafaki Thangal quits BJP

Kozhikode: Syed Taha Bafaki Thangal, who joined BJP a few months ago and is the grandson of the Indian Union Muslim League’s founder leader late Syed Abdurrahiman Bafaki Thangal, announced his resignation from the party owing to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). According to Taha, he waited for a couple of weeks to see whether the Centre would intervene to allay the fears of the Muslim community. “However, the Centre didn’t even convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. A lot of unfortunate incidents are happening over CAA.

I cannot put my community members in grief and continue in BJP,” he said.  Thangal joined BJP along with M Abdul Salam, former Calicut University vice-chancellor, and others. He worked as the executive member of BJP’s state minority morcha wing. “Just because the bill has been passed in the Parliament and ratified by the President, it is not fair to ignore the public sentiment. In this case, they are specifically ignoring sentiments of a certain community. Hence, I was left with no other option but to quit from the party,” he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp