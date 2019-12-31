Discontent in Kerala BJP over failure to gel as a unit

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After missing the ‘golden opportunity’ to grow as a serious player in Kerala politics, the changing political scenario has pushed the state BJP on the back foot as the party has failed to counter the united anti-Citizen ship (Amendment) Act (CAA) campaign launched by the LDF, UDF and Muslim organisations in the state. Meanwhile, discontent is growing among the party workers over the failure of the state unit to work as a single unit and counter the misinformation campaign.

“The fundamentalists have exploited the situation and have launched a hate campaign against the BJP trying to convince the Muslim community that they will be pushed out of the country. The Governor is being targeted by certain organisations for his pro-CAA stand. The BJP leaders are not trying to defend him. Many party sympathisers working in West Asian countries are heckled. But our leaders are not trying to support them” said a BJP worker. According to the party workers, the raging faction feud has landed the party in a situation where many factions are working as separate entities.

“If one faction organises a function the other group will try to defeat it. Factions ensure that leaders of their group alone are invited to the programmes organised by them. The situation has worsened to such an extent that even Mandalam committees cannot take a decision unanimously,” said a party functionary.

During the past three years three senior women leaders were forced to leave BJP as the factions refused to accommodate them. Nirmala Kuttikrishnan, who was party state vice president has quit the post as she was sidelined. Another leader Girija Devi, who left CPM to join BJP has left the party and her husband has rejoined CPM. M Bindu, member of SC community, who contested against P K Biju in Alathur Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 has also left BJP as the party neglected her, said a leader.

However, BJP national secretary Y Satyakumar, who is in charge of Kerala denied allegations of groupism in the state. “There is a confusion prevailing among the party cadre as there is no state president to captain the party. This might have affected coordination of protests. But we have planned to organise three big rallies in the state. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will participate in the Thiruvananthapuram rally on December 30, while Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad will address a rally in Kochi on December 31. The national leadership will appoint a new state president by the third week of January,” he told TNIE.

Grandson of Bafaki Thangal quits BJP

Kozhikode: Syed Taha Bafaki Thangal, who joined BJP a few months ago and is the grandson of the Indian Union Muslim League’s founder leader late Syed Abdurrahiman Bafaki Thangal, announced his resignation from the party owing to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). According to Taha, he waited for a couple of weeks to see whether the Centre would intervene to allay the fears of the Muslim community. “However, the Centre didn’t even convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue. A lot of unfortunate incidents are happening over CAA.

I cannot put my community members in grief and continue in BJP,” he said. Thangal joined BJP along with M Abdul Salam, former Calicut University vice-chancellor, and others. He worked as the executive member of BJP’s state minority morcha wing. “Just because the bill has been passed in the Parliament and ratified by the President, it is not fair to ignore the public sentiment. In this case, they are specifically ignoring sentiments of a certain community. Hence, I was left with no other option but to quit from the party,” he explained.