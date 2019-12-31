Home States Kerala

Implement CAA, states don’t have any other option, says Union minister

He said when Parliament passes a bill and the President signs it, the Act becomes the law and all states have to follow it.

Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks at the Jana Jagratha Sammelan on Monday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Citizenship is a subject included in the Union list and the states have no option but to implement it, said Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday. He said when Parliament passes a bill and the President signs it, the Act becomes the law and all states have to follow it.

“If the states have an objection, they can write to the Centre and discuss the issue. The states can in no way not follow it,” he said, responding to the move by LDF and UDF to pass a resolution against CAA in the state. “Not implementing the Act would be unconstitutional,” added the minister.

Addressing concerns raised by the Muslim community about CAA, he said there was nothing worrying for the community in CAA. “There is a misinformation campaign being led by the Congress, which has been causing concern among Muslims. The CAA is concerning the citizenship of refugees who have been subjected to religious persecution in the three countries mentioned in it. The Act will not affect the original citizens of India,” he said. 

Governor imposing political agenda on people: TH Mustafa

In a scathing attack against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for his remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), senior Congress leader TH Mustafa has alleged that the Governor was imposing his political agenda on the people.  “He is getting involved in politics while serving as Governor of the state. He should quit and then involve himself in politics.

One thing he should remember is that this is Kerala and he would face the fate of Diwan of Travancore, CP Ramaswami Iyer,” Mustafa said. He was addressing media persons to announce a rally and meeting organised by a coordination committee of Muslim organisations slated to be held in Kochi on January 1 demanding withdrawal of CAA. The rally will end at Marine Drive where a meeting to announce the launch of the protest will be held at 5 pm. 

Assembly to convene special session today
T’Puram: The assembly will pass a resolution against the CAA on Tuesday when it convenes for one day. The Opposition has sought clearance to move a resolution.

Mevani calls governor a BJP spokesperson
Kozhikode: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was more of a BJP spokesperson and advised him to resign and join the BJP. 

