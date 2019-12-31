Intelligence wing increases vigil sensing more stir against Guv

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Special Branch has ramped up its activities in the wake of inputs that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan might face protests from various political outfits for openly endorsing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Senior police officers told TNIE that the intelligence wing has been told to maintain caution to preempt protest programmes against the Governor.

The Governor on Saturday had to face protest from a section of delegates during the inauguration of the 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur. He was forced to stop his inaugural address mid-way after the protestors, including historian Irfan Habib, objected to the content of his speech. Nevertheless, the Governor was undaunted by the happenings and stuck to his position that CAA should be implemented.

The CPM and the Congress too did not mince words and came out against the Governor for endorsing the Act which they felt was discriminatory towards a particular community and against the secular ethos of the country. It’s in this context that the intelligence wing was told to increase its surveillance to detect any possible protest programmes.

“The Governor enjoys top-level security. Standard security protocol is being followed thoroughly in his case and there is nothing much that we can do on that front. However, regarding intelligence part, we are paying more attention. Though what happened in Kannur was a protocol violation and not a security breach, we do not want to take risks. If we have a steady flow of information, then it will make the rest of the policing easy. That’s why intelligence wing has been asked to be on its toes and scrutinise the situation,” said a senior officer.

The police sources said they are not expecting a Kannur sort of protest against the Governor, but added that since some political outfits have spoken up their minds, they might try to take out protests in the streets. The Special Branch’s caution also stems from the fact that they had failed to alert the police about the mode of protest by the delegates in Kannur. “The protesting delegates managed to sneak in placards to the venue and nobody knew that. We don’t want a repetition of such a fiasco,” a senior police official said.

Irfan Habib denies Guv’s allegations

Kannur: “I am 88-year-old. How is it possible for me to attack security officials or anyone else,” asked Irfan Habib. He was speaking to the media following the allegations by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that he had charged at the Governor and attacked his security officials.

He strongly denied the allegation that he manhandled the security official while also stating that he had not violated the protocol during the naugural session of Indian History Congress (IHC). He said when the President took part in the IHC some time ago, no protocol-related issues were being raised. “A Governor comes below the ranks of President. There was no such issue like protocol violation when the president of India took part in IHC”, said Habib.