K Surendran: Plan to move resolution against CAA is unconstitutional

Surendran said the leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was facing stiff resistance in the Congress party as he has become a servant of the chief minister. 

Published: 31st December 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 04:01 PM

BJP state general secretary K Surendran.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The LDF government’s move to bring in a resolution against the law the federalism would wreck the relationship between the state and the Centre, said the BJP state general secretary K Surendran. “The government should not use the Assembly for achieving narrow political goals,” he said.

Surendran alleged the all-party meeting called by the chief minister against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was reduced to a farce as an important section of the Hindu community did not participate in it. Also, the decisions taken at the meeting did not reflect the sense of society, he said. Surendran said the leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was facing stiff resistance in the Congress party as he has become a servant of the chief minister. 

The heckling faced by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Indian History Congress was a conspiracy of the CPM, alleged Surendran. The police should thoroughly investigate the incident, he demanded. “Even after three days, the police have not yet registered a case,” 

he said and added that it was an example of the failure of rule of law. “Nothing like this has happened before in Kerala,” he said. At the all-party meeting, the chief minister said the protest should not cross the limit. “However, the protest against the governor has crossed the limit but why is the chief minister not asking the police to register a case,” he asked. If the head of the state cannot be protected, the Centre will have to do something about it, he said.

