Home States Kerala

Kerala bans plastic from New Year, Rs 10,000 fine for first-time violators

The ban on plastic carry bags will be effective from January 1 as the LDF government is keen on reducing plastic waste.

Published: 31st December 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Plastic bottles

For representational purposes only (Photo | EPS, D Sampathkumar)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has made a new year resolution -- goodbye to single-use plastic. 

The ban on plastic carry bags will be effective from January 1 as the LDF government is keen on reducing plastic waste.

Flex materials, water bottles below 300 milliliter and disposable cups will come under the banned materials. However, one can purchase milk and most of the branded edible items in plastic packets.

The ban was announced after an expert committee suggested measures to reduce plastic waste in the state. Kerala generates close to 45,000 tons of plastic waste in a year. A city such as Kochi discards close to 10 tons of plastic every day. The expert panel mooted the ban as it found that recycling alone could address the pollution caused by plastic. The recycling facilities in the state are minuscule when compared to the amount of plastic generated.

Despite the protests from merchants, the government has imposed hefty fines for violating the ban. A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on producers, wholesale distributors and retailers who violate the law. 

For a second-time violation, the fine will be Rs 25,000 and every subsequent violation will attract a fine of Rs 50,000 along with the cancellation of the licence of the unit concerned. Local body secretaries and KSPCB officials have been empowered to penalise the erring persons.

However, the High Court has prohibited the state from taking action against those holding stock of banned plastic materials till January 15.

As per the Extended Producers’ Responsibility Plan, the Kerala Stage Beverages Corporation, Kerafed, Milma and Kerala Water Authority are bound to buy back their single-use plastic products,
such as plastic covers and bottles from the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala plastic ban plastic ban Pinarayi Vijayan New year resolution
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp