Kerala bans plastic from New Year, Rs 10,000 fine for first-time violators

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has made a new year resolution -- goodbye to single-use plastic.

The ban on plastic carry bags will be effective from January 1 as the LDF government is keen on reducing plastic waste.

Flex materials, water bottles below 300 milliliter and disposable cups will come under the banned materials. However, one can purchase milk and most of the branded edible items in plastic packets.

The ban was announced after an expert committee suggested measures to reduce plastic waste in the state. Kerala generates close to 45,000 tons of plastic waste in a year. A city such as Kochi discards close to 10 tons of plastic every day. The expert panel mooted the ban as it found that recycling alone could address the pollution caused by plastic. The recycling facilities in the state are minuscule when compared to the amount of plastic generated.

Despite the protests from merchants, the government has imposed hefty fines for violating the ban. A fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on producers, wholesale distributors and retailers who violate the law.

For a second-time violation, the fine will be Rs 25,000 and every subsequent violation will attract a fine of Rs 50,000 along with the cancellation of the licence of the unit concerned. Local body secretaries and KSPCB officials have been empowered to penalise the erring persons.

However, the High Court has prohibited the state from taking action against those holding stock of banned plastic materials till January 15.

As per the Extended Producers’ Responsibility Plan, the Kerala Stage Beverages Corporation, Kerafed, Milma and Kerala Water Authority are bound to buy back their single-use plastic products,

such as plastic covers and bottles from the public.