Kerala staring at ecological disaster as 3,176 tonnes of waste dumped everyday

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala continues to stare at an environmental disaster as solid waste generated from 18,335 LSG wards out of 21,871 in the state is still being dumped unscientifically, polluting land and water. While the state is making tall claims about putting in place a robust waste management system, data by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) reveals that only 624 metric tonnes of around 3,800 metric tonnes of solid waste generated per day in the state are being scientifically processed and disposed of. This means, close to 84 per cent are dumped unscientifically.

A report by local self- government department states that 87 municipalities generate 45 per cent of solid waste followed by 941 grama panchayats with 41 per cent and six city corporations with 14 per cent. While 77 per cent of waste is bio-degradable, 18 per cent is non-biodegradable that include plastic, metal, rubber, leather and glass.

As per MoHUA data, Union Territory of Chandigarh is the only place in the country where the highest percentage of solid waste is being processed properly. In Chandigarh, solid waste is collected door to door from all 26 wards and 89 per cent of the 420 metric tonnes of waste generated per day are processed and disposed of properly.

However, Clean Kerala Company Ltd managing director P Kesavan Nair said: “Door-to-door collection of solid waste and its proper processing are major challenges in Kerala. Out of the 941 panchayats in the state, we have managed to ensure proper collection of solid waste in around 850 panchayats. Similarly, we need to implement a proper waste collection system in 22 more municipalities in the state.” He also said the ban on single-use plastic will also help reduce the quantity of solid waste in the coming days.

Environmentalist C R Neelakandan said solid waste management in the state is pathetic.

“A look at the existing waste management system in Kochi itself will give us a clear picture. Though door-to-door collection of waste is happening in many wards, the waste thus collected is dumped in open spaces unscientifically. These figures are all a sham and ploy to cover up real facts. Only a minute quantity of solid waste is properly processed and scientifically disposed of, while the rest is finding its way to illegal dump sites and water bodies,” he said.