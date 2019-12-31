Home States Kerala

Kerala staring at ecological disaster as 3,176 tonnes of waste dumped everyday

Environmentalist C R Neelakandan said solid waste management in the state is pathetic. 

Published: 31st December 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala continues to stare at an environmental disaster as solid waste generated from 18,335 LSG wards out of 21,871 in the state is still being dumped unscientifically, polluting land and water. While the state is making tall claims about putting in place a robust waste management system, data by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) reveals that only 624 metric tonnes of around 3,800 metric tonnes of solid waste generated per day in the state are being scientifically processed and disposed of. This means, close to 84 per cent are dumped unscientifically. 

A report by local self- government department states that 87 municipalities generate 45 per cent of solid waste followed by 941 grama panchayats with 41 per cent and six city corporations with 14 per cent. While 77 per cent of waste is bio-degradable, 18 per cent is non-biodegradable that include plastic, metal, rubber, leather and glass.

As per MoHUA data, Union Territory of Chandigarh is the only place in the country where the highest percentage of solid waste is being processed properly. In Chandigarh, solid waste is collected door to door from all 26 wards and 89 per cent of the 420 metric tonnes of waste generated per day are processed and disposed of properly.

However, Clean Kerala Company Ltd managing director P Kesavan Nair said: “Door-to-door collection of solid waste and its proper processing are major challenges in Kerala. Out of the 941 panchayats in the state, we have managed to ensure proper collection of solid waste in around 850 panchayats. Similarly, we need to implement a proper waste collection system in 22 more municipalities in the state.” He also said the ban on single-use plastic will also help reduce the quantity of solid waste in the coming days.

Environmentalist C R Neelakandan said solid waste management in the state is pathetic. 
“A look at the existing waste management system in Kochi itself will give us a clear picture. Though door-to-door collection of waste is happening in many wards, the waste thus collected is dumped in open spaces unscientifically. These figures are all a sham and ploy to cover up real facts. Only a minute quantity of solid waste is properly processed and scientifically disposed of, while the rest is finding its way to illegal dump sites and water bodies,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
waste management Kerala
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp