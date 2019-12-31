Liver ailment killed Kalabhavan Mani, says CBI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalabhavan Mani died due to liver-related ailment, the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) has concluded at the end of its two-year long probe. The CBI recently filed the closure report at the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. According to CBI, the late actor was suffering from multiple diseases such as liver cirrhosis, kidney dysfunction, two types of diabetes, jaundice and tuberculosis of adrenal gland.

“The investigation revealed that death occurred due to excess alcohol consumption and liver disease. Even though Mani’s viscera contents revealed the presence of chlorpyrifos, ethyl alcohol and methyl alcohol poison, they were in meagre quantities to cause death.

A medical board was constituted to assist the investigation which ruled out any possibility of homicide or suicide,” a CBI officer said. Despite the diseases, Mani continued consuming alcohol, which accelerated his death, the officer added. Meanwhile, Mani’s brother Ramakrishnan said he was unaware of any report filed by CBI.