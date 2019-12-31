Home States Kerala

Neriamangalam farm will soon become base camp for tourists, says minister

Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment towards improving the state’s agriculture sector through farm tourism.

Published: 31st December 2019

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar inaugurating the harvest of Rakthashali Rice produced by Neriamnagalam Seed Farm on Monday. | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment towards improving the state’s agriculture sector through farm tourism.“The ongoing projects will raise agriculture farms across the state to higher standards. The department is renovating 63 agriculture farms. Neriamangalam tops the list and the government is planning to develop it as tourism base camp for those who visit Munnar. We plan to bring at least 3 lakh travellers annually,” said Kumar.  

He was speaking after inaugurating the farm, food festivals and other projects at Neriamangalam agriculture farm. He said workers’ satisfaction should be accorded top priority if we are committed to developing our farms.  “The government has implemented salary hike and raised daily wages from `320 to `850. We are trying to complete the projects on time and have already started to appoint employees on permanent basis,” he said. 

Sunilkumar said Neriamangalam has set an example for other farms in achieving their goals. “Neriamangalam farm, which won the award for the best agriculture farm of the state, is proof of the success of the collective effort by the district panchayat and the Agriculture Department,” said Sunilkumar.
The minister inaugurated the harvest of the Rakthashali rice which was developed by the farm by transforming the land, which had been lying barren for 43 years, into a paddy field.

The rice was used in the organic food festival as well. Kothamangalam MLA Antony John chaired the event. Idukki M P Dean Kuriakose, district panchayat president Dolly Kuriakose, panchayat standing committee chairman Sarala Mohan, member K T Abraham, Neriamangalam grama panchayat Ulahannan Jose, union member P M Sivan, M V Yakub and Cyril Das were present.  

