No nation has achieved glory by relegating minorities: KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

KANNUR: No nation has ever achieved glory by incarcerating and relegating its minorities and history shows that countries which have denounced minorities were defeated by its own people, said Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel. Addressing delegates on the concluding day of the Indian History Congress held at Kannur University on Monday, he said that history has recorded the reason for the fall of France as the ouster of Protestant minorities from the country.

Had Hitler not massacred Jews and exiled thousands of them, Germany would have become a major economic force in the world. As Spain threw out Muslim minorities, the country nosedived into anarchy and instability. These are historical facts and nobody can deny them, said Jaleel. It is a historical fact that minorities had played a decisive role in shaping the growth of many nations and societies. This is also true of India, he said. History teaches us that each religion and society has transformed the culture of India and made other religions and communities more glittering. This is one of the striking peculiarities of the country.

If the country transforms into a religious nation much against the spirit of democratic and secular values, the end result will be unending chaos. The haste in implementing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by scuttling the Constitution leads to a suspicion that there is a hidden political agenda behind all these, said Jaleel.

When a particular community is being bullied and suppressed, it is the responsibility of historians to raise the banner of resistance, he said. The Bengaluru police arresting renowned historian Ramachandra Guha for holding a placard against CAA was shocking, said the minister. Kannur University Vice Chancellor Prof Gopinath Raveendran presided over the function.