Now NGOs must get consent to work in Attappadi

The Adivasis have the right to privacy.

The sub-collector’s order is mainly aimed at protecting the tribals’ privacy | Express

PALAKKAD: Ottappalam  Sub-Collector Arjun Pandian, who is also the nodal officer for Attappadi, has issued an order making it mandatory for NGOs to obtain prior permission to organise camps, studies or developmental work in the tribal belt.“An order restraining NGOs’ activities was issued earlier as well, but it was never enforced. The Adivasis have the right to privacy. Their lives shouldn’t be affected,” said Pandian.

“Moreover, there shouldn’t be overlapping of development activities. The order also aims to avert the misuse of CSR funds by NGOs. As per the order, the NGOs have to submit the details of their proposed activity and projects to the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) and get the necessary clearance,” the sub-collector added.

An ITDP official in Agali explained: “A few NGOs have been bringing MSW students from Kerala and Tamil Nadu to Attappadi after charging a fee. The students go to the oorus to conduct surveys and interview Adivasis to prepare project reports. The tribals have to face uncomfortable questions during the process without benefiting anything from the exercise.” 

NGOs say government playing petty politics

Not all NGOs are fully happy with the new order. “The restrictions imposed by the sub-collector have both advantages and disadvantages. The NGOs used to expose the inefficiency of various departments which carry out developmental work in the tribal belts. Though the problems are exaggerated at times, the news does reach the outside world,” said Lenin Antony of Attappadi Adivasi Development Initiatives (AADI). “Having said that, we ask students to first take permission from the ITDP office and sub-collector before undertaking research projects and only then will our organisation support them.”

Asked about complaints of religious conversion overseen by some NGOs, Antony said AADI had nothing to do with it though some other organisations may be involved.Another NGO, HRDS India’s secretary Aji Krishnan said though thousands of crores of rupees have been spent for the welfare of Adivasis over the years, their lives have not improved.

“In a short time, HRDS India had set up 300 pre-fabricated houses for tribals using CSR funds. There are still hundreds of houses in Attappadi that are yet to be completed. Also, the government has rejected our applications to cultivate medicinal plants in 5,000 acres of tribal land with a clause to buy back their produce,” said Krishnan. He alleged petty politics behind the government’s decision and added his organisation is accused of being close to the Centre.

