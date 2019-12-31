MP TN Prathapan flays Governor Khan over comments on CAA

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thrissur MP TN Prathapan, who is also the interim president of District Congress Committee here, launched a scathing attack on Governor Muhammed Arif Khan on Monday for the controversial comments he made in the backdrop of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).Prathapan said the comments made by the Governor were inappropriate for his post. “It is better to resign as Governor and join BJP as the state president,” he said.

Prathapan also said the Governor should soon submit a letter to the BJP leader and Home Minister Amit shah to join as state president of BJP in Kerala, as the post has been vacant for a long time. “Both Kerala Governor and Army Chief, through their stand on CAA, had brought down the constitution’s value. Those who decorate constitutional positions were obliged to maintain their duty to the constitution rather than talking politics,” he said.

The Governor had earlier came out against the Congress commenting that the party had committed to protect the persecuted minorities from Pakistan. The comment had invited wide criticism from all corners, which also resulted in public protest against him.