Sabarimala opens for Makaravilakku

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened for Makaravilakku season on Monday. Melsanthi A K Sudhir Nampoothiri opened the Sreekovil in the presence of Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru at 5pm. Sabarimala executive officer V S Rajendra Prasad, administrative officer Sreekumar and assistant executive officer J Jayaprakash were present during the ceremony. The melsanthi lit the ‘Azhi’ (sacred fire) in front of the temple, marking the beginning of the 22-day long Makaravilakku. Coincidentally, Monday was also the birthday of the melsanthi.

Temple to close on January 21

The annual ‘Pettathullal’ at Erumeli Sree Dharmasastha temple will be held on January 12. The three-day procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments) of Lord Ayyappa, from Pandalam Valiya Koyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha temple, will begin on January 13 at 1.30pm.