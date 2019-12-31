Home States Kerala

‘Sai Gramam, a role model for village devolopment’

He also said Kerala has huge potential for tourism, especially domestic tourism.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Share and care have been the core of Indian philosophy as the Indian civilisation believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the whole world is one family, said Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. After inaugurating the silver jubilee of Sri Satya Sai Orphanage Trust Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the welfare of all is ingrained in the Indian value system. “Since time immemorial, we have seen numerous examples of great men and women who sacrificed their lives for the welfare of others,” Naidu said.

“Mahatma Gandhi said, “India’s soul lives in villages”. He wanted our villages to be self-sufficient units. Gandhi Gram Rajya was necessary for Ram Rajya. Sai Gramam provided free dialysis to around four lakh patients of Kerala in the last 14 years. This is a role model for village development in India,” Naidu said. 

Muraleedharan’s poser
At the event, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan took potshots at the recent developments in Kerala. Minister said guru’s main teaching was ‘Enlighten through education; strengthen through organisation’. “We have strengthened through organisation and scripted success via education. But we have to think whether we are really enlightened or refined through education considering the recent developments in the state,” he said.

